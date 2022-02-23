The Language Conservancy Lends Expertise in Producing Voiced Dictionary for Ute Mountain Ute Language Revitalization
The Language Conservancy, under the leadership of Wilhelm Meya, created a spoken-word dictionary housing the most comprehensive pronunciation guide to date.BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilhelm Meya, CEO of The Language Conservancy, announced today the release of the Ute Mountain Ute Dictionary in Towaoc, Colorado. In collaboration with the Tiwahe Initiative, the dictionary is available for free online and through mobile download.
The Uto-Aztecan language—Shoshonean—has suffered a broadening generational gap as young tribe members are removed from its daily use. The dictionary, a free resource released in late 2021, includes over 10,000 words and is available via mobile app. The language has become increasingly endangered as the language The Tribe hopes that this dictionary will provide language learners the resources they need to use the language again in an everyday setting.
The Language Conservancy (TLC) utilizes state-of-the-art, proprietary technology and word-collection strategies. The organization has emerged as a world leader in language revitalization. Since 2005, the non-profit has partnered with communities and tribes to build sustainable language solutions and support revitalization efforts. They currently support education efforts throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. Wilhelm Meya, an expert in the field of language revitalization, has spent his career forging relationships that support language communities globally.
“The overall goal of our language revitalization efforts is bridging the gap between Indigenous language learners from the younger generations with materials that assist them in their language learning endeavors,” says Mr. Meya.
Resource creation efforts, like those that brought about the Ute Mountain Ute voiced dictionary, rely on contributions from tribal elders and leaders. With funding from Tiwahe and a Living Languages Grant through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Meya and his team were able to bring language-learning resources in a new format to secure the future of the unique, languishing language of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe.
Wilhelm Meya has established his career raising awareness of the language extinction crisis unfolding across the world. He is a thought leader and the CEO & Founder of The Language Conservancy. Mr. Meya is a graduate of Indiana University and collaborates with renowned linguists to protect and revitalize lost languages of indigenous tribes throughout Australia, Canada, and the United States.
