Why pneumatic brakes are used on trains?

Electro-pneumatic train brakes are modern rolling stock braking systems that offer improved performance compared to traditional pneumatic brakes.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro-pneumatic train brakes are modern rolling stock braking systems that offer improved performance compared to traditional pneumatic brakes. Traditional pneumatic brakes use air pressure for braking, but its limitations were reaction time, there was uneven braking between the wagons in the train. Currently, electro-pneumatic braking uses electronic controls to activate air-powered brakes on the wagons. The wagons are equipped with a train line cable that runs parallel to the brake pipe down the length of the train. This cable is used to supply power to the electronic components installed on the wagons. The cable also doubles as a communication medium which allows the locomotive to send commands and receive feedback from the wagons and end of the train. Moreover, with the use of electro-pneumatic brakes all the wagons receive brake command at the same time since, the brakes are applied uniformly and instantaneously. Furthermore, with the help of electro-pneumatic brakes, the engineer can monitor the status of the wagons and know at any given time the braking capabilities available.

In addition, with electro-pneumatic brakes, the brakes of rearmost wagons can be applied slightly before the brakes of the front wagons to reduce shock and noise. Thus, providing better train control, shorter stopping distances, and lowering the risk of derailment or coupling breakage.

Due to COVID-19, the government across all countries declared lockdown and various other restrictions. The imposed lockdown on the rail industry had disrupted railway manufacturing and the demand for transportation via railway has also fallen. Moreover, due to social distancing norms and other restrictions, there was the unavailability of labor delayed the manufacturing process. Thus the manufacturing and demand of the product have been affected. Furthermore, the raw material and electronic components required for manufacturing electro-pneumatic train brakes were also unavailable which disrupted the whole operation. Globally railway is an evolving sector that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected post the pandemic the demand for transportation will drive the growth of electro-pneumatic train brakes market.

Advancement in technology and the introduction of automation in the railway industry have driven the demand for better and advanced safety components. This has led original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop new and advanced components for braking which are effective for high-speed trains ensuring safety and maintaining control. Moreover, governments across the world have taken initiatives for the betterment and advancement of railways.

For instance, Knorr-Bremse Group in Munich is the world’s leading manufacturer of braking systems and supplier of sub-systems for rail. For more than 110 years the company has pioneered in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of the braking system. Thus, the rise in the development of high-speed trains can boost the growth of electro-pneumatic train brakes market.

