Ballast Services Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List
Ballast is a service-only company that enables IT teams to quickly and effectively implement and operate premier cybersecurity solutions for customers.
Ballast is honored to be recognized by CRN as an industry leading security-focused MSP”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Services, Inc. “Ballast” announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ballast Services to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
— Leslie Rudolph, COO of Ballast Services
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Ballast is an industry-leading, security-focused, technology provider. The company continues to experience rapid growth, and has established a diverse customer base across multiple industry verticals. Their comprehensive service offerings are consistently focused on improving the reliability and security of customer IT environments.
“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”
“Ballast is honored to be recognized by CRN as an industry leading security-focused MSP”, said Leslie Rudolph, COO of Ballast Services. “Ballast is a service-only company, which enables our team to quickly and effectively implement and operate the best cybersecurity solutions for our customers. We solve the complexity of cybersecurity with industry leading automation, efficient processes, and amazing technical talent. Ballast has been successful by truly partnering with our customers and guiding them through the rapid evolution of technology.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About Ballast Services
Based in Tampa, FL, Ballast Services is a leading security-focused IT solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of executive advisory, professional and managed services that improve the security, availability and reliability of IT, while consistently optimizing customer IT spend. Ballast’s mission is to innovate, optimize, stabilize and secure customer IT environments. For more information about Ballast Services, or to contact us, please visit https://www.ballastservices.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com