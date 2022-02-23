Cosmetic Giant Sharon Grasso Collaborates with Sciton’s Revolutionary New Technology

Sharon Grasso (photo credit Donald Fitzgibbon) Sharon Grasso (photo credit Donald Fitzgibbon) Sharon Grasso (photo credit Donald Fitzgibbon)

Sciton’s Broad Band Light is a game changer in the cosmetic surgical industry

Sciton’s BBL services can enhance the appearance of the skin and, in many cases, even make the skin look and behave substantially younger.” — Sharon Grasso - Owner of Permanent Touch Cosmetics

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over two decades of experience in plastic surgery, practice management, aesthetics, and permanent makeup, the founder of Permanent Touch Cosmetics, Sharon Grasso, is pleased to announce she has joined forces with Sciton Inc.: the leading facial and body rejuvenation laser systems company known in the industry as the “Rolls Royce of Lasers.” Sharon has perfected a formula to achieve amazing results using Sciton’s non-ablative facial and body rejuvenation technology. In addition, Sharon and her team are also using Sciton’s Broad Band Light (BBL) equipment to complement cosmetic surgical procedures.



As a plastic surgery consultant, and business advisor, Sharon offers her professional services to practices that purchase Sciton equipment; she works alongside doctors, and assists with practice techniques and protocols to extenders, aestheticians, and nurses. Sharon has managed a substantial aesthetic practice for over 20 years, and as an accredited expert practitioner and consultant, the cosmetic giant is using her savvy business skills to get the best return on the investment of this transformative equipment. The incredible results experienced by her clients have made Sharon a leading aesthetic practitioner and marketing specialist in the industry.



“Aesthetic practices need to have their extenders motivated and the practices need to identify how to most effectively package Sciton’s services and procedures for optimal patient results,” Sharon explains. "The client base within these offices should be informed how effective these treatments can be alone, or when they are paired properly with various aesthetic and surgical procedures. Sciton’s BBL services can enhance the appearance of the skin and, in many cases, even make the skin look and behave substantially younger. Often, these results can help patients put off having a more invasive procedure for many years. The accurate positioning, marketing and integration of this incredible cutting-edge technology will enable aesthetic practices to have excellent client results and retention.”



Sciton systems are designed to provide various treatment options with minimal downtime. Non -ablative procedures such as Forever Young BBL which turns back the clock and treats everything from rosacea to sun damage can be used alone or paired with the newest treatment option, Moxi Micro Laser Peel (MOXI) which effectively treats epidermal melasma. This corrects tone and texture with little to no downtime and can be used year-round and is safe for all skin types.



Sharon was the first practice in the greater New York area to offer BBL HERO; (High Energy Rapid Output) the first in-motion pulsed light device created capable of treating an entire body in under an hour. Sharon explains, “I can effectively treat an entire face in under 7 minutes with incredible results. I really enjoy helping my clients look and feel their best with technology that naturally improves the appearance of skin by increasing collagen production.”



Sharon’s practice is located in the offices of celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology in Woodbury, NYC, and Southampton, NY.



Sharon Grasso

Permanent Touch Cosmetics

917.734.7378

www.permanenttouchcosmetics.com