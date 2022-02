AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - From Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

On 11 March, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Azerbaijan will mark 30 years of diplomatic relations. I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate the...

21 february 2022, 14:04