Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,347 in the last 365 days.

Minister Cox and TTAHI Discuss Plans for Advancement

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 - Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Senator The Honourable Donna Cox continued her discussions with NGOs and civil society organizations when she met with the Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired (TTAHI) at the Ministry’s Head Office on February 18, 2022.

 

Minister Cox and a team from the Ministry including Permanent Secretaries Jacqueline Johnson and Sheila Seecharan met with the TTAHI’s President Nicholas Cumberbatch and TTAHI’s General Manager Michelle Mulcare, to discuss the key focal areas where the Ministry can provide further advice and technical support, in the delivery of services to the hearing impaired.

 

The meeting provided an opportunity for TTAHI to share their strategic and operational plans with the Ministry, ensuring that it aligns with the Ministry’s plan for an inclusive and multifaceted social service delivery system, particularly to persons who are hearing impaired. Now celebrating its 79th year of existence, TTAHI continues to receive a subvention from the MSDFS.

 

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the Ministry’s digitalization efforts. All agreed that there is room for greater collaboration among key stakeholders to ensure that the deaf community is well served and catered to, in an effort to provide a better quality of life

 

TTAHI’s President, Nicholas Cumberbatch commended Minister Cox and the executive team of the MSDFS for the significant improvements the Ministry and by extension, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago have made towards the advancement of persons with hearing impairment, including deaf awareness sessions and sign language training for staff.

 

Among other matters raised at the meeting were governance and accountability; integration of Deaf/Hard of Hearing into Public Sector opportunities; and the training of Sign Language Interpreters.

 

In closing, Minister Cox thanked the Association for the commendable work it has been doing for the community of deaf and hearing impaired persons, and reassured the Association that the Ministry remains committed to encouraging and facilitating their development.

 

The Ministry continues to fulfil its mandate in advocating for and supporting persons with disabilities, to ensure that no one is left behind.

You just read:

Minister Cox and TTAHI Discuss Plans for Advancement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.