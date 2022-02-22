Minister Cox and TTAHI Discuss Plans for Advancement

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 - Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Senator The Honourable Donna Cox continued her discussions with NGOs and civil society organizations when she met with the Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired (TTAHI) at the Ministry’s Head Office on February 18, 2022.

Minister Cox and a team from the Ministry including Permanent Secretaries Jacqueline Johnson and Sheila Seecharan met with the TTAHI’s President Nicholas Cumberbatch and TTAHI’s General Manager Michelle Mulcare, to discuss the key focal areas where the Ministry can provide further advice and technical support, in the delivery of services to the hearing impaired.

The meeting provided an opportunity for TTAHI to share their strategic and operational plans with the Ministry, ensuring that it aligns with the Ministry’s plan for an inclusive and multifaceted social service delivery system, particularly to persons who are hearing impaired. Now celebrating its 79th year of existence, TTAHI continues to receive a subvention from the MSDFS.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the Ministry’s digitalization efforts. All agreed that there is room for greater collaboration among key stakeholders to ensure that the deaf community is well served and catered to, in an effort to provide a better quality of life

TTAHI’s President, Nicholas Cumberbatch commended Minister Cox and the executive team of the MSDFS for the significant improvements the Ministry and by extension, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago have made towards the advancement of persons with hearing impairment, including deaf awareness sessions and sign language training for staff.

Among other matters raised at the meeting were governance and accountability; integration of Deaf/Hard of Hearing into Public Sector opportunities; and the training of Sign Language Interpreters.

In closing, Minister Cox thanked the Association for the commendable work it has been doing for the community of deaf and hearing impaired persons, and reassured the Association that the Ministry remains committed to encouraging and facilitating their development.

The Ministry continues to fulfil its mandate in advocating for and supporting persons with disabilities, to ensure that no one is left behind.