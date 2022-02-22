Submit Release
Ivy Nasib Celebrates Her 100th Birthday!

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 -   

“The secret to my longevity is maintaining a healthy diet for my physical well-being, good mind, and relationship with God for my spiritual happiness. I love praying the Rosary, I have a special devotion to Lord Shiva and I enjoy chanting mantra” said Ms. Ivy Nasib who celebrated her 100th birthday on February 18th, 2022.

Ms. Nasib who was born in Longdenville, Trinidad said her first job was as a shopkeeper working at her father’s Chinese shop where she met her husband Mano Nasib.

“Mano Nasib was a frequent customer in my father’s shop. We got married in 1941 at the Anglican church.”

 

Ms. Nasib said that the world has drastically changed in the last 100 years however the most important lessons she has learned are, to be honest, and do good to others and urged the younger generation to exercise, eat healthily and do good to others but as for now, most of her days are quiet and well spent.

 

“I spend my days eating, exercising, praying, and reading the daily newspapers to keep abreast with news,” she says.

When asked what she is proudest of, Ms. Nasib said she is grateful for her family including her 14 children, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

 

Ms. Crystal Felix, Inspector II of the Division of Ageing visited Ms. Nasib as part of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services National Centenarian Programme and presented her with her Certificate of Achievement and Honour, a hamper, and a personalised birthday cake sponsored by the Kiss Baking Company.

For more information on the programme, persons may contact the Division of Ageing at 623 – 2608; Ext 2002 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742). To register for the National Centenarian Programme, persons may visit the Ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt and complete the online form or print a downloadable form for completion.  Completed forms may be dropped off at the nearest Social Welfare Office or emailed to the Division of Ageing at opic@social.gov.tt

