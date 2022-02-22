MindScape Offers Ketamine For People With Anxiety Disorders

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas -

Houston based ketamine clinic MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy is announcing their virtual reality guided meditations to compliment the intravenous ketamine therapies they offer to people who may be suffering from such ailments as depression, anxiety, PTSD, or chronic pain.

MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy is the only IV ketamine clinic in the Houston, Texas area to offer these virtual reality based guided meditations alongside their ketamine treatments, which can boost the effects of IV ketamine by introducing constructive ideas to the patient receiving the ketamine therapy while they are in the ketamine induced “dissociative” state. MindScape tailors each course of treatment to the specific needs of the individual client receiving it, and works closely with their clients to help them get the most out of their therapy sessions. Clients may seek out MindScape’s ketamine therapy when they want help with severe or treatment resistant depression, or chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia. MindScape claims that people with mental health conditions like OCD or PTSD may also find value in ketamine therapy.

Ketamine is a synthetic medicine that has been commonly used as an anesthetic agent in humans and animals for more than half a century. Because it is relatively safe to administer, it is a common anesthetic agent that has, in recent years, been seeing more use as a possible treatment for some mental health or other chronic conditions that have previously resisted other forms of treatment. Ketamine works by binding to NMDA receptors in the brain and creating a surge of glutamate, which in turn may help the brain forge new synaptic connections. It is these new connections that can help people find relief from their chronic suffering. While ketamine can have psychedelic effects, the low doses used in IV Ketamine therapy to help bring people relief from conditions such as depression and anxiety are in the empathogenic, or “heart opening” psychedelic dose range. This means that the most common feelings reported by people undergoing ketamine therapy are love, peace, compassion, forgiveness, and sometimes a light sense of euphoria. At MindScape, infusion therapy happens in beautiful treatment rooms with optional mood music, so patients are as comfortable as possible, and the beneficial effects of the ketamine therapy can be optimized. The company posts more information about the treatment process on Facebook.

While ketamine therapy is considered very safe, there are some health conditions that can prevent people from being eligible for ketamine infusions with MindScape. This includes people who are currently pregnant, and those currently experiencing uncontrolled high blood pressure or unstable heart disease. Those experiencing psychosis, schizophrenia, or an active mania are also advised against receiving ketamine infusions, as they could worsen rather than improve symptoms. Outside of these conditions, anyone is welcome to contact Mindscape Ketamine & Infusion therapy to find out if ketamine is right for them. If the professionals at MindScape decide someone is a good candidate for ketamine infusion therapy, they can expect an appointment to last about an hour and a half for an hour long infusion for psychiatric symptoms. If they’re experiencing chronic pain, they might get a four hour long infusion, which would require six to seven hours in the office, for the infusion and recovery, before being released to go home. Patients are asked not to eat or drink anything in the six hours prior to their treatment. Upon arrival at the MindScape clinic, they will go to a private treatment room, where highly trained medical staff will insert a small-gauge IV to administer the ketamine. Patients receiving ketamine infusions are awake and alert during treatment, and able to interact with the people around them, but are encouraged to relax, listen to music, or engage with the virtual reality assisted meditation programs available at MindScape.

Anyone interested in learning more about ketamine therapy, or the use of virtual reality alongside ketamine infusion therapy for an enhanced experience, can contact the company, visit their website, or have a look at their Instagram profile for more information.

