Infrastructure funding for 11 projects in northwest region

CANADA, February 22 - EDMUNDSTON (GNB) – The provincial and federal governments today announced more than $843,000 for 11 infrastructure projects in northwestern New Brunswick.

“All these projects are vitally important to the region, to the economy and to the residents of this area,” said Local Government and Local Governance Minister Daniel Allain. “The funding support from the Canada Community-Building Fund is helping to maintain and upgrade infrastructure. We are pleased to join the federal government in ensuring these projects become a reality.”

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and healthy communities,” said Madawaska-Restigouche MP René Arseneault. “This contribution will strengthen the local economy and provide beloved institutions in our community the ability to make important upgrades to their infrastructure, ensuring that families, residents and businesses can continue to grow and thrive.”

Arseneault participated for federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Approved projects range in size and cost. For example, Coopérative de récréotourisme du Madawaska Ltée will receive $100,000 to upgrade the chair-lift system and snow-making capabilities at Mont Farlagne. The Northwest Regional Service Commission will receive more than $314,000 to build a lighted outdoor rink and upgrade the recreational building in Saint-Joseph. The Club des Motoneigistes de la Rivière-Verte Inc. will receive almost $38,000 to replace wood decking on two steel bridges.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The program, formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund, is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefitting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations acting on behalf of unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. To date, about $22 million of the $55 million fund has been allocated. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

22-02-22