Governor Abbott Renews Border Security Disaster Declaration In February 2022

TEXAS, February 21 - February 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on May 31, 2021, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and

WHEREAS, I amended the aforementioned proclamation on June 25, June 30, July 15, July 30, August 29, September 28, October 28, November 27, December 23, 2021, and January 22, 2022, including to modify the list of affected counties and therefore declare a state of disaster in those counties, and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and

WHEREAS, the certified conditions continue to exist and pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster as set forth in the prior proclamations; and

WHEREAS, communications with county officials have confirmed that the certified conditions now also pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster in San Patricio County;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster for San Patricio County, and I do hereby renew the disaster proclamation, as amended and renewed, for Bee, Brewster, Brooks, Chambers, Colorado, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hudspeth, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kimble, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, McMullen, Medina, Menard, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Real, Refugio, Schleicher, Sutton, Terrell, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Wilbarger, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties, and for all state agencies affected by this disaster. All orders, directions, suspensions, and authorizations provided in the Proclamation of May 3 1 , 202 1 , as amended and renewed on June 25, June 30, July 15, July 30, August 29, September 28, October 28, November 27, December 23, 2021, and January 22, 2022, are in full force and effect.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

N TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 21st day of February, 2022.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JOHN B. SCOTT

Secretary of State

