Office of the Governor News Release: ʻOhana Readers expands to Kauaʻi’s North Shore communities

For video of the announcement, click here.

HANALEI, Hawaiʻi – Hawai‘i’s first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, together with state and non-profit partners, has expanded the ʻOhana Readers program to Kauaʻi’s north shore communities. The program operates through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and is free of charge.

ʻOhana Readers offers high-quality, age-appropriate books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library each month to children up to age five. Children who register for the program will receive one book each month via the U.S. Postal Service beginning approximately eight to ten weeks after their registration form has been submitted.

The expansion covers the communities of:

96714 (Hanalei/Wainiha/Hāʻena)

96722 (Princeville)

96703 (Anahola)

96754 (Kīlauea)

The program currently serves children in the Waimea and Kekaha communities on Kauaʻi as well as the islands of Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The program is made possible through a collaborative partnership between the Office of the Governor, the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System, and nonprofit partners The Dollywood Foundation, Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi, Windward Community College’s Learning to Grow, and Read to Me International.

“As a teacher and educator, I hope the ʻOhana Readers program will encourage family read-aloud time, an activity that will increase vocabulary, language skills, and contribute to a child’s knowledge of the world,” said First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige.

“Instilling a love of reading at an early age helps build a strong foundation for life-long learning. The resources provided by ʻOhana Readers ensures that our youngest keiki on Kauaʻi are more equipped for success in their future. Mahalo to First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige and our state and non-profit partners for expanding this wonderful program which now reaches our north shore and westside communities,” said Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami.

To sign up for the ʻOhana Readers program, visit the Waimea Public Library or Princeville Public Library to pick up an official registration form. Registration forms are also available at www.FLHhawaii.org/ohanareaders.

The program is funded by the Imagination Library, State Department of Human Services, Friends of the North Shore Library at Princeville, Kamehameha Schools, and the KIUC Charitable Foundation.

To learn more about the ʻOhana Readers program on Kauaʻi, contact the Waimea Public Library at 808-338-6848 or the Princeville Public Library at 808-826-4310 during operating hours.

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]