Summary

Company Announcement

Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, NJ is voluntarily recalling two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The product was distributed nationwide through retail stores and is sold in 35.27-ounce packets. The packets are labeled as “Custard Apple Pulp” and the batch codes are printed on the back of the packet. The product code, description, lot code, UPC and Best Before information are noted below.

Product Code Product Description & Size Batch /lot code UPC Best Before FPEP44302 Custard Apple Pulp KWHO, KRQO 8901777282168 September 2023

The recall was initiated after FDA received a single complaint reporting 5 illnesses and FDA sampling revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product.

Consumers who have purchased Custard Apple Pulp with these batch codes should discontinue use or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled lot codes should share this notice with their customers.

Customers with questions may contact the Vadilal Industries at +1 732-333-1209 Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (EST).

Company Contact Information

Vadilal Industries (USA) 7323331209 ib@vadilalgroup.com