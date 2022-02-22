David Sidoo Assists With Kids Play Foundation

David Sidoo With Sidoo Family Giving presents donation to Kids Play Foundation with Kal Dosanjh

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the help of Foundations like The Sidoo Family Giving, whose principals are David, Manjy, Dylan, and Jordan Sidoo. Kids Play Foundation continues to thrive in British Columbia Canada. The organization is known for helping youth stay active, engaged in the community, and provide athletic opportunities for its members. For Sidoo, Kids Play embodies all of the hallmarks of what types of organizations the Sidoo’s support.

David Sidoo, has a long history in sports, participating in high school, college (playing for UBC Thunderbirds football team ( University of British Columbia), and at the professional level. In 1983 David Sidoo, became the first South Asian to play in the CFL (Canadian Football League), first with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and later the BC Lions.

It became a natural fit for David and his family to connect with the Kids Play Foundation, helping support the next generation. Kids Play helps keep young children off the streets and away from the gangs and drugs. They hope to keep these vulnerable young men and women out of prison or any sort of scandal that gangs may try to bribe and entrap them into.

The Kids Play Foundation is a non-profit based in British Columbia that helps kids stay active and away from distractions. There are several sports and community activities supported by the Kids Play Foundation.

From ultra-competitive tournaments to casual community leagues, there’s something for everyone. Participation in these organized events helps promote a healthier lifestyle by getting regular exercise.

Kal Dosanjh identified the David Sidoo family as a possible donor in getting the proper funding for Kids Play Foundation when it launched in 2015. He’s had an outstanding experience with David and his family from the beginning, developing a long-lasting relationship to this day.

“The giving comes from a place of sincerity and done with genuine purpose,” Dosanjh said. “The entire family embodies the soul of humanitarianism, bearing the virtues of kindness, compassion, and generosity.”

Contributions from the Sidoo family have helped out with sports and mentorship programs at Kids Play. As a professional athlete, David Sidoo understands how important sports can be early on in life. Throughout his younger years and into his career as a professional football player, sports have taught him many valuable life lessons.

The Sidoo family believes in providing their service using what David calls the three T’s. Time, Talent, and Treasure.

David, Manjy, and the entire family strongly believe in the overall mission of Kids Play and plan on continually supporting them. With year-to-year growth always on his mind, it’s a pledge that excites Kal Dosanjh.

For more information about the Kids Play Foundation, click here.



