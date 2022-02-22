Acuity Risk Management helps organisations better manage supply chain risks
Acuity Risk Management releases free resources to help organisations better manage complex supply chain risks.UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Risk Management, industry leader in cyber and IT risk management and creators of the award-winning Integrated Risk Management platform STREAM, releases free resources to help organisations better manage complex supply chain risks. Join a live demonstration on 24 February to learn how to reduce risk and keep on top of the ever-changing supply chain risk landscape.
In the last 2 years, supply chain risk management has climbed up on the list of priorities for organisations globally – with disruptive events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the SolarWinds, Kaseya, and more recently Log4j attacks opening the world’s eyes to the importance of a resilient supply chain.
According to a recent WBR (World Business Research) Insights survey, “nearly 60% of CPOs surveyed said that they are not very confident in their ability to identify operational risk in their supply chains”. This is problematic on a variety of levels, with cyber-attacks and business disruptions as well as regulatory and compliance needs slipping through the cracks and exposing organisations as well as their supply chains to unnecessary risks.
Acuity Risk Management has long been highlighting the importance of effectively managing supply chain risk. In order to help organisations fight back against this ever-evolving threat, Acuity’s STREAM platform leverages real-time operational risk and compliance data, allowing businesses to prioritise vendor management activities based on risk.
In an upcoming webinar, taking place live on 24 February at 4pm GMT, Acuity CEO and Co-Founder Simon Marvell will be demonstrating what good looks like for a supply chain risk management strategy on the new and exciting version 6 of STREAM, leveraging 35 years of experience in developing and implementing risk management and security programs and solutions.
The demonstration is also supported by a whitepaper written by Simon, which can now be downloaded from Acuity’s website for free.
To find out more, or make the first step towards getting value from an effective supply chain risk management strategy, request a demo of STREAM.
