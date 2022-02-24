Audivita Studios Helps Podcasters Monetize With Fast-Growing Network
Podcast and audiobook production/distribution company announces new ad opportunities at www.audivita.com
The Rich Dad Show, Stockcast, RichDad Cryptoverse and Millennial Money are attracting many new advertisers to our network, which in turn benefits our entire family of podcasters...”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audivita Studios, a virtual podcast and audiobook production and distribution company, announced today that it is significantly expanding its podcast advertising network at www.audivita.com.
— David Wolf, Audivita Founder and CEO
With unique remote recording sessions accompanied by in-studio producers, the company currently produces over 50 podcasts. The roster is growing as Audivita Studios recently added four new podcasts from Robert Kiyosaki's enterprise, which sets the stage for rapid growth of the network.
"The Rich Dad Show, Stockcast, RichDad Cryptoverse and Millennial Money are attracting many new advertisers to our network, which in turn benefits our entire family of podcasters who are interested in running ads to monetize their work," states Audivita Studios Founder and CEO David Wolf. "We place ads into all of our independent shows, even shows generating less than 5,000 streams per episode. It's an exciting time for our startup podcasters and content creators."
Audivita Studios is actively seeking podcasters to join their network, which features robust analytics, the latest in social media sharing and integration tools and free hosting for in-house productions.
To be part of the rapidly expanding Audivita network and learn about the latest advertising opportunities, visit www.audivita.com.
About Audivita
Formed in 2011, Audivita provides podcast and audiobook production, post-production, and distribution services to leaders who want to connect their voice to the world. As a future-oriented company with a long-term view and team approach, they are obsessed with inspiring and delighting clients. They thrive in a culture of creativity, innovation and continuous improvement; celebrate fun, joy and laughter in every way; and put philanthropy at the heart of their business model. For a stress-free, engaging experience that will grow your business, visit www.audivita.com.
