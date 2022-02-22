PRINCIPLED LEADERSHIP SESSION WITH RICHARD V. BATTLE
~With over thirty years of experience in leadership roles, Richard's inspiring students with Housley Leadership class~
His stories not only resonate with the hearts of every generation but also lead to a deeper understanding of life's purpose. Richard's presentation was captivating and engaging!”SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author and media commentator, Richard V. Battle was the featured speaker at The Housley Principled Leadership Program (HPLP). With over three decades of experience in leadership and sales, Richard shared some amazing 'must know' leadership skills that inspired students at the Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. "Success starts with effective leadership", says Richard V. Battle who has served on several leading non-profit organizations in an executive advisory role. His presentation was a unique chance for students to participate and be inspired by the lives of historic leaders like Sam Houston and Joshua Chamberlain to name a few who are known for unexceptional leadership.
— Gayle Randall, Sr. Instructor at Angelo State University
While in the city, Battle also met the San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter and the Vice President and General Manager of Foster Communications, and former San Angelo Citizen of the Year, Rick Mantooth.
Battle's inspiring presentation backed by personal experience as a successful sales professional, touched upon relevant topics on principles of effective leadership and stories of resilience that help overcome challenges to lead a lucrative career. Some key tenets discussed were:
· How to lead by example
· Importance of being responsible
· Inevitability of change
· Importance of adaptability
· Choices that help overcome adversities and change the future
According to Gayle Randall, the Senior Instructor at the Management & Marketing Department at Angelo State University who helped coordinate the invaluable session, "Be prepared to come alive after hearing Richard speak! He will open your eyes to help you recognize the everyday treasures that come your way. Knowing about such opportunities will move you to act for the future. His stories not only resonate with the hearts of every generation but also lead to a deeper understanding of life's purpose. Richard's presentation was captivating and engaging – we truly loved it!"
The students, handpicked by the University for this special leadership session were in awe of Richard.
"Richard gave a very inspirational presentation about finding the little joys in life. I have experienced many inspiring speakers in my whole educational journey, but your words stuck out to me. Your personal stories made everything you spoke about even more powerful." ~ Mary D
"Richard was a captivating speaker. His presentation and ability to overcome adversity were inspiring and presented us the opportunity to make choices that can change our future." ~ Mia C
Richard was left with confidence in the future generation. "I feel encouraged about the future because the next generation of professionals will do us proud. I am hopeful there is more of them than the slackers."
About Richard V. Battle
Richard V. Battle is a multi-award-winning author of eight books, including his latest book 'Life's Daily Treasure.' He has been a media commentator and motivational speaker on leadership, sales, and faith for over 30 years. He has served on several leading non-profit organizations in an executive advisory role. Richard is a regular guest on KLZ, Denver CO, and KTOE, Minnesota, in addition to his appearances on or in dozens of leading media outlets, including Fox TV, The New Rationalist, The Washington Times, WMT, Wake Up Tucson, Real America's Voice, and KMOX St. Louis. You can visit him online at www.richardbattle.com
