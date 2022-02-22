Submit Release
Statement from Kreidler on Deborah Senn's passing

February 21, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the following statement on the death of his predecessor, Deborah Senn. 

"I was deeply sorry to learn of Deborah Senn's passing. Her dedication to the plight of the unheard consumer transformed the Office of the Insurance Commissioner into the "people's office." She embraced her role and used it to improve people's lives and give voice to the unheard. 

Her actions improved health insurance coverage and access, protected the innocent insured victims of domestic violence, helped holocaust survivors recover long-lost insurance policies and so much more. Watching her channel her authority into such a power of good inspired me to run for the office more than 20 years ago. 

In many states, the Insurance Department is often an unknown resource. Deborah saw her role and the office as a vehicle to lift up and improve peoples' everyday lives and she never lost sight of that vision. She was a fighter, a watchdog and a consumer protection pioneer. I'm forever grateful for her leadership and for showing me the way. 

I hope every Washingtonian takes a moment to appreciate her and what she did for them, too."

