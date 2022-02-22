Telecom Analytics Industry Is Expected to Reach $9.89 Billion by 2026

The need to streamline business operations impacting the revenue is primarily driving the growth of the telecom analytics market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in efforts for simplifying revenue management, surge in demand for fraud detection due to network infringement and rise in the need for churn reduction propel the growth of the global Telecom Analytics Industry. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding telecom analytics among telecom operators restrains the growth to some extent. However, incorporation of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in telecom analytics is anticipated to usher in multiple opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Telecom Analytics Industry was pegged at $3.52 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $9.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Request Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6267

Based on component, the report is bifurcated into two segments namely solution and service. The solution segment accounted for more than two-thirds of total market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. At the same time, the service segment is predicted to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment, the market study divides the report into on-premise and cloud segments. The on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is estimated to rule the roost till 2026. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.50% throughout the study period.

Based on geography, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.0% by 2026.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6267

The key market players analyzed in the global Telecom Analytics Industry report include, Tableau, Sisense, Oracle, Cisco, SAS Institute, Teradata, SAP SE, Tibco, Adobe, and IBM. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to corroborate their stand in the industry.

Other Trending Reports -

1. Network Security Market

2. Security Information and Event Management Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

