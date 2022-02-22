From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Maine State Police Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Route 1 in Hancock. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Anthony Smalley of Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene. Smalley’s vehicle went off the roadway striking a large tree head on. It is believed Smalley fell asleep or had a medical event causing him to leave the roadway. The investigation into the crash is on-going. Hancock Fire Department and Ellsworth Police Department assisted the Maine State Police.