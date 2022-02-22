As per DelveInsight analysis, the demand for Peripheral Vascular Devices is increasing due to the rapid rise in cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases prevalence, as well as the approval of new and improved products by market players along with the rising frequency of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 13 Billion by 2026

As per DelveInsight analysis, the demand for Peripheral Vascular Devices is increasing due to the rapid rise in cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases prevalence, as well as the approval of new and improved products by market players along with the rising frequency of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension.

DelveInsight's Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast Peripheral Vascular Devices market, upcoming device innovation, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, and market trends and key Peripheral Vascular Device companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the Peripheral Vascular Devices market during the forecast period.

Key Peripheral Vascular Device companies working in the global market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period (2021-26).

of during the forecast period (2021-26). In June 2021, AngioDynamics Inc received the 510k clearance from the FDA for their AlphaVac Mechanical Thrombectomy System. The device is an off-circuit, multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system which is deployed in the non-surgical removal of emboli or thrombi from the vasculature.

received the clearance from the FDA for their which is deployed in the non-surgical removal of emboli or thrombi from the vasculature. In May 2021, Transit Scientific received the CE Mark clearance in the European Union for the XO Score® Scoring Sheath Platform . This device facilitates the dilation of stenotic material in the peripheral vasculature including infrapopliteal, popliteal, and native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae.

received the clearance in the European Union for the . This device facilitates the dilation of stenotic material in the peripheral vasculature including infrapopliteal, popliteal, and native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae. In January 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. received the CE Mark for Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System. It combines differential sanding and pulsatile forces with the aim to treat all calcium modalities, including eccentric (irregular), nodular, and concentric (ring-shaped).

For more insights download the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Peripheral Vascular Devices

Peripheral Vascular Devices

A peripheral vascular device is a medical device that aids in the treatment of artery blockages and narrowing, particularly in the peripheral vasculature. These blockages are caused by plaque buildup, which narrows the blood vessels and reduces blood flow to the body parts. Smoking, aging, and diabetes are major risk factors for the development of vascular diseases.

Peripheral Vascular Devices include IVC filters, angiography catheters, EVAR stent grafts, hemodynamic flow alteration, and plague modification devices that are used in the peripheral artery or coronary artery disease treatment. They are also used in peripheral endovascular and coronary procedures.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Insights

North America is predicted to have the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key players in the region are expected to be major influencing factors in the market's overall growth throughout the forecast period.

According to the DelveInsight estimates, there were approximately 36 million Peripheral Artery Disease cases in the 7MM in 2021, with the US accounting for 55% of the PAD cases.

Moreover, considering the presence of a large patient pool in the United States, as well as new product launches, the Peripheral Vascular Devices market appears to be promising in the United States, and thus in North America.

For further information about the scenario of the Peripheral Vascular Devices market in other geographies, visit Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Dynamics

Hypertension has been studied and proven to be a major risk factor for vascular disorders, including Peripheral Artery Disease. According to DelveInsight’s Peripheral Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology report, the total PAH prevalent cases were more than 71K in the 7MM in 2020. As a result of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle disorders, the Peripheral Vascular Devices market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the number of product failures and recalls may limit the Peripheral Vascular Devices market growth during the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek at the market dynamics @ Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters [Normal, Drug-Eluting, Cutting, And Scoring], Angioplasty Stents [Drug-Eluting, Bare-Metal, and Expandable], Plaque Modification Devices [Arthrectomy Devices and Thrombectomy Devices], Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices [Embolic Protection Devices and Chronic Total Occlusion Devices], Inferior Vena cava Filters [Retrieavable and Permanent], and Others

- Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters [Normal, Drug-Eluting, Cutting, And Scoring], Angioplasty Stents [Drug-Eluting, Bare-Metal, and Expandable], Plaque Modification Devices [Arthrectomy Devices and Thrombectomy Devices], Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices [Embolic Protection Devices and Chronic Total Occlusion Devices], Inferior Vena cava Filters [Retrieavable and Permanent], and Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Peripheral Vascular Device Companies - Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others.

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Braile Biomedica, JOTEC GmbH, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc, Control Medical Technology, LLC, Walk Vascular, LLC, Transit Scientific, Conic Vascular, and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Key Peripheral Vascular Device Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 7 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Layout 8 Peripheral Vascular Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

Learn more about the Peripheral Vascular Device @ Peripheral Vascular Devices Regulatory And Patent Analysis

