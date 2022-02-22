U.S. News Awards 2022 Kia Telluride As ‘Best Car for The Money'

The Kia Telluride, recently recognized by U.S. News Best Cars, is available at ALM Kia South in Union City, GA.

UNION CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2022 Kia Telluride has been recognized as the Best 3-Row SUV for the Money by the editors of U.S. News Best Cars, in the publication's annual selection of "Best Car for the Money" recipients. The vehicle was selected through a process of evaluating quality, safety, and reliability data, as well as subjective criteria."The Telluride is a standout in our midsize SUV rankings, with useful standard technology features and a high-quality cabin that provides impressive room for passengers and cargo alike," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "It also promises to be a strong value over the course of ownership, with a long powertrain warranty and low projected ownership costs."Jerry Howell, executive general manager at ALM Kia South , says he’s not surprised to learn about the award.“The Kia Telluride is the perfect vehicle for families,” says Howell. “It can comfortably accommodate eight passengers, has plenty of cargo space, and many driver assistance systems. One of the features I really like is the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system, which detects a potential collision, warns you with an audible alert, and helps prevent or reduce the impact by automatically applying the brakes. All in all, a great vehicle that I would highly recommend.”Howell adds that the Kia Telluride is in stock at ALM Kia South, along with a vast selection of other new and used vehicles. Customers are invited to sell or trade in their current vehicles, and an online credit application is available for anyone wishing to apply for financing.For more information, visit the dealership’s website at https://www.almkiasouth.com/ About the CompanyFounded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group is an independent used car dealership based in Atlanta, Georgia. Having started as just one dealership, the company quickly expanded and now has nine locations in Georgia, South Carolina, and Missouri. ALM Kia South, serving drivers in Union City and surrounding areas, offers a wide selection of both new and pre-owned Kia models. ALM has its own finance center, enabling customers to get pre-authorized for a loan or lease. ALM Kia South also offers the services of a qualified team of technicians to handle any necessary maintenance and repairs.