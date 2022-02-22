Raytheon Technologies continues its support of veteran owned businesses by becoming an NVBDC Corporate Member.
NVBDC welcomes Raytheon Technologies as their newest corporate member.
Veteran-owned suppliers are embedded in our supply chain. We continue to invest in this community creating opportunities for those who gave so much to their nation.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Raytheon Technologies as its newest Corporate Member. Raytheon Technologies is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Marie Sylla-Dixon, Chief Diversity Officer, Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The company employs more than 17,000 U.S. military veterans and works hard to recruit veteran-owned suppliers into the company’s global supply chain. Veteran-owned small businesses are encouraged to contact the company at supplierdiversity@rtx.com for information on Raytheon Technologies’ current needs and the process to become a supplier.
“Veteran-owned suppliers are embedded in our supply chain and bring innovative solutions to Raytheon Technologies every day,” said Raytheon Technologies Chief Diversity Officer Marie Sylla-Dixon. “We will continue to invest in this community in order to create new economic opportunities for those who gave so much to their nation.”
To participate in Raytheon Technologies' supplier diversity program a company must be certified or qualified as a small and/or diverse supplier. Raytheon Technologies' diverse supply chain enables the company to be agile, innovative, and cost-competitive while working together to solve problems and develop solutions addressing customers' greatest challenges. As a result, Raytheon Technologies is looking for suppliers that are cost-competitive, capable, and consistently able to meet or exceed expectations.
Raytheon Technologies is proud to support both our military employees and its veteran-owned suppliers. Today’s announcement regarding its new corporate membership with NVBDC affirms the ongoing commitment to advancing opportunities for veteran-owned suppliers. Raytheon Technologies looks forward to continuing this journey together with NVBDC.
“We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”
Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick
Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Raytheon Technologies and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available.
Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC’s Mission Statement: NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of veteran ownership and operational control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn