BringNew Inc. Introduces World’s First Contact Lens UV Ultrasonic Cleaner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BringNew Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the first contact lens UV ultrasonic cleaner in the world – the UltraNU (AG Cleaner) M1 BringNew Inc. is a company focused on designing and manufacturing Ultrasonic cleaning products. With over 20 years of experience, BringNew has become one of the most trusted names in the industry. The company boasts customers from all over the world, particularly from the US and Europe, and has developed a strong supply chain, including its own factory) since inception.In the company’s latest news, BringNew has released its most exciting product to date – the UltraNU (AG Cleaner) M1. The UltraNU (AG Cleaner) M1 is the world’s first contact lens UV ultrasonic cleanser that eliminates the need for costly contact lens cleaning solutions. Instead, users simply add a small amount of water to the device, place their contact lenses inside, turn it on, and wait for the built-in UV function to effectively clean away bacteria and dirt.“We are the first company to add a convenient UV function to a contact lens cleaner product,” says founder of the company, Sam Wang. “Our incredible team of designers and engineers put countless hours into developing the UltraNU (AG Cleaner) M1 and we are confident our product will appeal to almost anyone who wears contact lenses.”The UltraNU (AG Cleaner) M1 has several useful benefits and features consumers are sure to love, including:• UV-sterilization• Ultrasonic clean• All-in-one design• Three-minute timer• 360o clean• Portable: 160g, 110*42*30 mm• Fashionable• And much more!For more information about the UltraNU (AG Cleaner) M1, please click here About BringNew Inc.BringNew is a large manufactory company based in sunny California. Since 2013, the company has focused on designing and manufacturing high quality and safe contact lens cleaners. Its commission is to bring convenience to everyone who wears contact lenses in the world and help them maintain healthy and clean eyes.