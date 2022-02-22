Attorney General Moody Leads States in Demanding the Resignation of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is demanding the immediate resignation of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas—leading 13 other states in an effort to replace the DHS leader. Citing the continued failure to enforce federal law, Attorney General Moody and the multistate coalition of attorneys general are demanding Secretary Mayorkas leave office as his failed leadership is resulting in a disaster at the southwest border and puts the nation on the verge of a national security crisis.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Secretary Mayorkas has failed to deliver on the core function of the agency he runs: ‘to secure the nation from the many threats we face.’ Through his refusal to enforce federal laws, including deporting criminals and maintaining order at the border, he has put America and our respective states on the verge of a national security crisis. The only individuals who are more secure because of our DHS secretary are the drug cartels and human smugglers. Secretary Mayorkas should admit his failure to achieve the basic mission of this agency and resign immediately.”

In a letter to Secretary Mayorkas, Attorney General Moody, along with 13 other state attorneys general, outlines the failures of the secretary’s leadership. In the midst of a national opioid crisis, Mexican drug cartels wasted no time exploiting the open border policies. The letter states: “From the time you took office to December 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in our country six times over—an increase of more than 30 percent since before you took office. If that much was detected and seized, we shudder to think how much more is slipping through each day…Any competent leader facing such disastrous results would quickly alter their policies to abate the extraordinary harm…Yet you continue undeterred, oblivious…to the destruction and deaths you are causing in American communities.”

The letter outlines that under Secretary Mayorkas’s watch, not only are unknown amounts of deadly drugs flooding into the country, with no attempt to vet or certify the thousands of illegal immigrants entering through the southwest border, there is no way of knowing who is coming into the country. The letter states: “…the number of sex offenders arrested entering our country increased by an astounding 213 percent over the last fiscal year. Given your unlawful catch and release policies, we are left with many other unanswerable questions, like how many children are now being trafficked in our communities and how many sex offenders now prowl our streets.”

Finally, Attorney General Moody points out that the natural consequence of Secretary Mayorkas’s refusal to enforce the law is the rise in convicted criminals entering the United States. The letter states: “Deportations have fallen a staggering 70 percent since 2020…Perhaps most egregiously, you have refused to deport some of the most dangerous criminals, even though you are required by law to do so. That decision is shocking, especially because Democrats and Republicans alike have always prioritized the removal of criminals here illegally, including when you were Deputy Secretary of DHS from 2013-2016.”

Because of the abject refusal to carry out the duties Secretary Mayorkas swore to uphold, Attorney General Moody and the coalition of attorneys general are calling for the secretary to resign.

