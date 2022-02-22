The Wireless Intercom Market Is Expected To Reach $9 Billion With Increasing Demand For Robust Security Solutions As Per The Business Research Company's Wireless Intercom Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers wireless intercom market size, wireless intercom market forecasts, major wireless intercom companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the wireless intercom market, the increasing demand for robust security solutions is expected to drive the growth of the wireless intercom market in the coming years. The term "robust security network" is utilized in Wi-Fi networks to depict the security upgrades incorporated in the IEEE 802.11i and WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) 1 and 2 Variants. This set of protocols is designed to compensate for WEP's flaws (Wired Equivalent Privacy). The wireless intercom companies are focused on developing robust security solutions for intercom devices.

For instance, in 2020, Swiftlane, a US-based modern and secure entry-management solution provider, introduced Swiftlane Video Intercom. This system makes use of cloud-based technology to enable robust security access to a large common space that includes guest management, package management, and wireless access control. To open and enter the building safely, it uses smartphone credentials, face recognition, a key card, and a PIN code. Therefore, the increasing demand for robust security solutions propels the growth of the wireless intercom market.



The global wireless intercom market size is expected to grow from $6.65 billion in 2021 to $7.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wireless intercom market is expected to reach $9.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Technological advancements are amongst the prominent wireless intercom market trends. Major companies operating in the wireless intercom market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand. For instance, in July 2019, Clear-com, a US-based communications equipment company, introduced the FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System based on reliable and flexible cellular roaming technology. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom device that transmits audio at 7 kHz and 12 kHz with ultra-low latency, making it perfect for large-scale, complicated designs or specialized applications.

Major players in this wireless intercom market analysis report are Panasonic, Clear-Com, Zenitel Group, RTS Intercom, Riedel Communications, Telephonics Corporation, Sena Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Aiphone Co Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., VTech Holdings Limited, Wisycom Srl, Commax Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and TAMURA Corporation.

The global wireless intercom market is segmented by type into outdoor intercom, indoor intercom; by technology into Wi-Fi band, radio frequency; by radio frequency into single, dual, multi; by application into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, hospitality, security and surveillance, transportation and logistics, others.

As per the wireless intercom market outlook, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2021. Europe was the second-largest region in the wireless intercom market. The regions covered in the wireless intercom market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Wireless Intercom Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide wireless intercom market overviews, wireless intercom market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, wireless intercom market segments and geographies,﻿ wireless intercom market trends, wireless intercom market drivers, wireless intercom market restraints, wireless intercom market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

