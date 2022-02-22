Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,375 in the last 365 days.

Standard view: Downing is right on need for bounty-hunter reforms

We have been generally impressed by Troy Downing’s performance as state auditor and insurance commissioner.

In his handling of multilevel sales companies, his backing of the federal No Surprises Act and outreach to healthcare consumers who could be helped by it, and his call for reforms of Montana’s cabin-site sale program are all small but important indications of a public official who takes his job of protecting Montanans seriously.

But even more encouraging is his full-throated advocacy for reforms to Montana’s Wild West approach to regulating bail bondsmen and bounty hunters. His strong voice on this issue is timely, important and right on the money.

A man was killed in Butte last December during a botched bounty hunt that should never have occurred. For a bounty hunter — in this case a convicted felon allegedly working off his own bond debt — to join a bondsman and barge into a home full of people, resulting in a fatality, is an outrage and a clear sign that Montana urgently needs to regulate these activities.

The Montana Standard’s Mike Smith reported thoroughly on this case, and his work points up the need for regulatory reform.

Kudos to Downing for speaking out on this issue. Next, the Legislature must act. We believe this is a high priority for the coming session, and we hope Butte’s delegation will lead the way to get bondsmen and bounty hunters under control in this state.

You just read:

Standard view: Downing is right on need for bounty-hunter reforms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.