The Vice Fund (VICEX): Booze Gets A Boost
Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) maintains holdings of companies in alcoholic beverages.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While growth technology stocks have outperformed value stocks the last 10 years; the Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) maintains holdings of companies in alcoholic beverages that historically generate profits and pay dividends.
The rising use of e-commerce and delivery, growth in demand for premier spirits, and the desire for more experiential drinking are all current trends in the alcohol and adult beverage industry. Slowed production and supply chain freezes caused by the pandemic seem to be easing as we approach what we hope is the end of a near two-year lockdown. The alcohol industry is ready to welcome back bar-goers, sofa-sippers, and backyard heroes alike.
The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) invests in industries whose focus, in the Adviser’s assessment, may be morally questioned by members of the general public or face funding or regulatory challenges because of social disapproval. Investors looking for companies that historically generate strong profits and pay dividends should consider taking a closer look at the major alcohol stocks. These are companies that manufacture and distribute a variety of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and liquor. These stocks have generally underperformed growth stocks in the last 10 years.
HOW TO INVEST:
The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options. Visit our site to learn more: https://www.USAMutuals.com/how-to-invest/
ABOUT USA MUTUALS ADVISORS, INC.
USA Mutuals has been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both institutional and retail clients for nearly three decades. Originally founded in 1994 as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-MUTUALS or visit our website at www.USAMutuals.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Share prices and investment returns fluctuate and an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. For performance data as of the most recent month-end please call 1-866-264-8783.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:
Click here for Prospectus: https://usamutuals.com/literature-and-forms/
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund will concentrate its net assets in industries that have significant barriers to entry including the alcoholic beverages, tobacco, gaming and defense/aerospace industries, the Fund may be subject to the risks affecting those industries, including the risk that the securities of companies within those industries will underperform due to adverse economic conditions, regulatory or legislative changes or increased competition affecting those industries, more than would a fund that invests in a wide variety of industries. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund invests in smaller companies, which involve additional risks, such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could result in losing more than the amount invested. If a security sold short increases in price, the Fund may have to cover its short position at a higher price than the short sale price, resulting in a loss.
