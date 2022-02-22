Snowmobile Accident in Woodstock

Submit Release
CONTACT: Sgt. Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 22, 2022

Woodstock, NH – On Sunday, February 20, at approximately 5:34 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single snowmobile collision in Woodstock. A group of snowmobiles was riding from Lincoln to the Elbow Pond Trail late in the day. When they neared the pond, the last operator in the group, identified as Charles Clermont, 46, rolled his machine and collided with a tree. Though there were no witnesses to the crash itself, his riding partners heard the collision and called for assistance. Woodstock Fire Department and US Forest Service Rangers assisted Clermont out to an ambulance for evaluation. Clermont sustained serious injuries which required him to be flown by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover. Though icy conditions and speed are considered to be the main cause of the accident, it is still under investigation.

Current trail conditions remain icy at this time. Due to a lack of snow from recent weather fluctuations, there is bare ground in many places throughout the state. Please ride with caution and at a speed that is prudent for these conditions.

No other information is available at this time.

