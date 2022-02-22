ALEJANDRA VALLEJOS MORALES THE FIRST MEMBER OF THE IFC GOVERNANCE TEAM TO BE AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Alejandra Vallejos Morales

Associate Corporate Governance Officer for the IFC - International Finance Corporation is the first among her colleagues to earn this prestigious distinction.

The Board Members' Course on Risk® is a complete, interesting, and contemporary program that addresses the main aspects that we all must consider about risks in these times.” — Alejandra Vallejos Morales

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Alejandra Vallejos Morales of Washington, DC.Alejandra is an Associate Corporate Governance Officer for the IFC - International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. Before working for the IFC, she spent over a decade providing strategic legal advice to public and private institutions in Chile in environmental, social, and corporate compliance, human rights, transparency, sustainable investments, data protection, and economic regulation."We know that best-practice governance is important to all investors, and the IFC makes critical investments in developing markets where they share their governance expertise with IFC board director nominees," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "Alejandra brings even more robust governance skills to her work through the completion of this program, serving the IFC and their portfolio boards in the important, positive governance of risk-taking," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.is a complete, interesting, and contemporary program that addresses the main aspects that we all must consider about risks in these times," said Ms. Morales.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to graduates of The Board Members' Course on Risk. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

