Furniture Market to Witness Incremental Growth at 3.8% CAGR to Surpass $ 8,77,438.20 million by the End of 2031

Furniture

Real estate market has led to rise in demand for residential furniture products in various country across the globe.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global demand for furniture is expected to increase, owing to rapid urbanization and high purchasing power of millennial generation. The residential segment dominates the market, owing to growing phase of infrastructure and the real estate market. Moreover, advance technology of manufacturing has lowered the cost and time for manufacturing. However, manufacturers believe that rise in raw material prices would have a long-term impact on the market and hamper growth of market during the forecast period

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “global furniture market by type, distribution channel, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2031,” the global furniture market size was valued at $ 5,56,367.80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 8,77,438.20 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. Furniture are objects used to support various human activities such as seating, eating, and sleeping. Furniture are also used to hold and position an object at certain required height either to store things or for aesthetic appeal. Depending on end use, furniture designs can be modified through machine-based processes and handcrafting. Furniture manufacturing involves highly skilled and creative professionals.

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5147

The residential segment in the furniture market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Rise in global economy has increased the spending capacity of consumers, which, in turn, has led to rise in sales of branded furniture items in the furniture market. Growing phase of the infrastructure and real estate market has led to rise in demand for residential furniture products in various country across the globe.

The furniture market is driven by emerging new species of wood tree for furniture manufacturing and marketing through internet are some of the factors that are expected boost the market growth. Furthermore, the furniture market is driven by various factors such as rise in disposable income, growth of real estate and hospitality industries, and demand for luxury and premium furniture from certain consumer sections. In addition, increase in government investments in infrastructural development boosts demand for the furniture products in the residential and commercial sector in the future. Integration of internet of things into furniture products is projected to further escalate the furniture market growth. Moreover, development of automated manufacturing system is anticipated to have a significant impact on the industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, demand for versatile and multi-functional products that offer portability and can easily be accommodated in small spaces also drives the market growth.

The global furniture market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is classified into RTA, residential, and commercial. The distribution channel comprises supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and rest of LAMEA)..

The commercial segment is expected to grow comparatively faster than other types witnessing a CAGR of 4.1%. Growth of the segment is driven by large enterprises, corporates, and even emerging small companies that are investing heavily in furnishing and interiors of office spaces to provide employees with comfortable and productive environments. Thus, vendors are designing office furniture that offers better comfort and minimizes stress. In addition, smart furniture is also gaining popularity.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Furniture Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/furniture-market

On the basis of region, the market is dominated by North America, particularly owing to large domestic demand coupled with rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle of consumer across the region. Moreover, integration of internet of things into furniture products and development of automated manufacturing system are anticipated to have a significant impact on the furniture industry during the forecast period. In addition, LAMEA is expected to witness a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

By type, the residential segment accounted for the highest furniture market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution, the specialty stores segment accounted for about 48.8% share of the furniture market share in 2020, and is expected to experience growth at CAGR of 3.5%.

Region wise, North America accounted for about 37.1% of the furniture market size in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%.

By type, the commercial segment accounted for 29.3% market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6%.

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fb99a97d2df76be4894a2cc414ddc55f

The key players operating in the furniture industry are Haworth, Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Steelcase Inc., Masco Corporation, HNI Corporation, L. & J.G. STICKLEY, INC., Kimball International, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Heritage Home Group LLC, and Durham Furniture Inc.

Similar Report :-

U.S. Home Decor Market

Homewares Market