Smart Indoor Garden Market Research Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast till 2030

Smart Indoor Garden Market Size – USD 110.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Indoor Garden market size is expected to reach USD 243.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Various key factors such as increase in construction activities in developing countries such as India and China and growing novelty and rising popularity of indoor gardening and available systems are factors driving global smart indoor garden market revenue growth. Smart indoor garden systems allow growing of plants such as herbs, strawberries, and flowers faster in a controlled environment, and without the use of pesticides, plant hormones, or potentially harmful chemicals and substances.

The latest market intelligence study on the Smart Indoor Garden market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2018 - 2030. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Indoor Garden market.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Agrilution Systems Gmb, AVA Technologies Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming, Click & Grow LLC, EDN, Inc., Grobo Inc., SproutsIO Inc., BrightFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., and Metropolis Farms Inc and others

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Smart Indoor Garden industry for the forecast period, 2018 - 2030. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key Insights presented in the report:

Fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing tendency of growing healthy vegetables at home with the help of smart indoor gardening techniques.

Smart sensing technology segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to robust adoption of various smart sensing technologies in smart indoor garden systems.

Hydroponics segment expected to register steady growth during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption for growing plants by using only water, in a no soil zone.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Indoor Garden market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Small Garden

Wall Garden

Floor Garden

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Smart Sensing Technology

Smart Pest Management Technology

Self-Watering Technology

Others

Growing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Qualitative approach to examine the industry standards, regulations and opportunities prominent vendors can bank on says a lot about the Smart Indoor Garden market position in years to come. Researchers behind the study brings in the best of both primary and secondary research techniques in order to obtain market specific estimates for recent investments, product sales, profit and gross margin. These values that mainly based on the total revenue garnered by the product manufacturers are explained through various resources such as illustrations.

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Smart Indoor Garden market? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2018 to 2030?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Smart Indoor Garden industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Smart Indoor Garden that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of the Smart Indoor Garden industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2018 to 2030?

