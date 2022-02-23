National Floors Direct Examines Different Carpeting Types, Applications, and Which Option is Best for A New Floor
At National Floors Direct, we offer a wide range of carpeting piles. Knowing which type of carpeting to use in each room of a home is essential for styleAVON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At National Floors Direct, we sell a wide range of carpeting piles. Knowing which type of carpeting to use in each room of a home is essential for style, comfort, and long-lasting functionality. Here, learn the various carpeting piles, their best application, and which option might be best for the rooms in a new home!
The Differences in Carpeting Pile
Carpet pile refers to how fabric fibers are looked into the carpet backing. This is how a “pile” is created. Some piles are closed loops, while other piles are open, which is called a “cut” pile. Pile lengths also vary. There is a short or long pile, depending on how long the loops are or how long the cut is. Finally, piles vary in density, depending upon how many fibers are looped in a square inch.
Each pile type has different properties, according to National Floors Direct. In general, longer piles provide a softer footing, while shorter piles may not feel as sumptuous. As far as cleaning goes, a longer pile is considered a bit more challenging to clean, while a shorter pile is easier to keep clean. Pile types are distinguished by names for easy selection.
Berber
This is a typical loop kind that is short, sturdy, and stain-resistant. Berber carpeting is excellent for high traffic areas and smaller households, like apartments and condominiums. The smaller the square footage, the more foot traffic every square foot receives. Consider Berber for the hallways, teen bedrooms, and family rooms.
Level Loop
This is a short, even-looped pile that is durable and suitable for high-traffic areas. Any place that might use Berber would also do well with a level loop pile carpet.
Multi-level Loop
This is a texture-creating pile with loops of varying heights. Multi-loop heaps frequently have an attractive design or pattern. This pile type goes quite well informal living rooms.
Saxony
A pile that is tightly packed and sliced uniformly. Individual fibers can come out, making them soft but not very durable. This pile type would be ideal for an infrequently-used guest bedroom.
Plush
A pile that is both shorter and more densely packed than Saxony. It's opulent, but it's best for low-traffic areas. The plush pile does well informal living rooms and dining rooms.
Textured
The pile is twisted and stain-resistant. It's very soft, and it develops different textures as it matures and wears. Textured piles do well in bedrooms and family rooms.
Frieze
This is a curly pile that is durable but not suitable for high-traffic areas. In the past, it was commonly known as shag. Frieze carpeting is challenging to keep clean, so it’s best in master bedrooms, where foot traffic is minimal.
Pattern
This is frequently made up of both cut and looped piles, and it combines the benefits of both. Pattern piles can be used in any room, depending upon the height of the pile.
National Floors Direct offers carpeting in all of these types of piles. A National Floors Direct representative can help when choosing the best carpet for any circumstance.
