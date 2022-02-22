Data Visualization Market Latest Trends, Demand, Regional Overlook, Competitor Analysis and Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Data Visualization Market Size – USD 9.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Data Visualization Market size is expected to reach USD 20.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing demand for cloud computing and growing need for ability to make decisions quickly across various organizations and sectors are key factors driving global data visualization market revenue growth.

Data visualization system refers to graphical representation of data by using various tools and software. Various data visualization tools such as charts, graphs, maps, and others make data more easily understandable. This helps in tracking trends, outliers, and data patterns in more convenient ways, which further helps in accurate decision making. As a result, demand for data visualization is increasing at a rapid rate across various sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT), education, and others, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The latest market intelligence study on the Data Visualization market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Data Visualization market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Data Visualization market are Alteryx Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Data Visualization industry for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key Highlights From The Report

Software segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid technological advancements and innovations. Continuous product innovation is boosting demand for data visualization software such as Google charts, Tableau, Datawrapper, and others.

BSFI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rising demand for data visualization system in this sector. BSFI has to maintain a vast number of databases and data volumes for various purposes. Compilation and integration of such large databases becomes a major challenge, which has been eased with the help of data visualization software and tools. Moreover, launch of new software such as location intelligence software enables banking and insurance companies to analyze their business models more easily and conveniently.

Cloud segment is expected to register significantly faster revenue growth during the forecast period owing to low capital investment requirements and less time consumption. Additionally, cloud systems are easy to deploy, which is boosting preference.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Data Visualization market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Software

Standalone Visualization Software

Embedded Data Visualization Module

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End Use Insights Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Other End Uses

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Qualitative approach to examine the industry standards, regulations and opportunities prominent vendors can bank on says a lot about the Data Visualization market position in years to come. Researchers behind the study brings in the best of both primary and secondary research techniques in order to obtain market specific estimates for recent investments, product sales, profit and gross margin. These values that mainly based on the total revenue garnered by the product manufacturers are explained through various resources such as illustrations.

