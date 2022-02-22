Automotive Hydroformed Parts Market Growth Estimate to Reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2027 | Prominent Players- Nissin, Yorozu

Automotive Hydroformed Parts

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive hydroformed parts market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period

The Automotive Hydroformed Parts Industry report presents a systematic study of the segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview.



Hydroforming is a cost-effective way of shaping ductile metals such as aluminium, brass, low alloy steel, and stainless steel into lightweight, structurally stiff and strong pieces. One of the largest applications of hydroforming is the automotive industry, which makes use of the complex shapes made possible by hydroforming to produce stronger, lighter, and more rigid unibody structures for vehicles. This technique is particularly popular with the high-end sports car industry and is also frequently employed in the shaping of aluminium tubes for bicycle frames.

Tube hydroforming (THF) is a cold forming process to form a hollow part with different cross sections along its length by applying an internal hydraulic pressure and forcing the tubular blank to conform to the shape of a given die cavity. That’s to say, it is a specialized type of cold forming technique that uses a high pressure hydraulic fluid to press tubes into a die at room temperature.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

＊ Alf Engineering

＊ F-TECH

＊ Magna International

＊ Metalsa

＊ Nissin Kogyo

＊ Sango Co. Ltd.

＊ Tata Precision Tubes

＊ Tenneco

＊ Thyssenkrupp AG

＊ Vari-Form

＊ Yorozu.



The Automotive Hydroformed Parts market study describes the economic catastrophe caused by the covid-19 outbreak, which has affected all sectors of the business. A large global economic loss has occurred due to various industrial closures and loss of revenue. The report has been prepared using the latest methods and tools for primary and secondary research.

Hydroforming processes have become popular in recent years, due to the increasing demands for lightweight parts in various fields, such as bicycle, automotive, aircraft and aerospace industries. This technology is relatively new as compared with rolling, forging or stamping, therefore there is not much knowledge available for the product or process designers. Comparing to conventional manufacturing via stamping and welding, tube (THF) and sheet (SHF) hydroforming offers several advantages, such as decrease in workpiece cost, tool cost and product weight, improvement of structural stability and increase of the strength and stiffness of the formed parts, more uniform thickness distribution, fewer secondary operations , etc.

Key Insights of Report:-

The study focuses on the market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other characteristics of the top players in the global Automotive Hydroformed Parts market. It also illuminates the vendor landscape, allowing attendees to better predict future competitive movements in the global Automotive Hydroformed Parts business. This study provides a comprehensive overview of market value for the Automotive Hydroformed Parts industry, including product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply. The competitive viewpoint part of the study provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's main competitors' market share analysis.



