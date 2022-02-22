Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 19.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.3%, Market Trends –Increased defense budget

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a current analysis by Emergen Research, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, . The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Unmanned aerial vehicles possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. After 9/11, the ISR operations active in Iraq and Afghanistan emphasized counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and the military had the freedom to operate drones unregulated in these nations.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are beneficial in the reduction of risk through value-adding activities, comprising reconnaissance and performing offensive strikes.

Beyond the visual line of sight, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are considered advantageous in the collection of a large amount of data in fewer deployments. Besides, deploying a UAV is cost-effective as compared to various traditional methods, including manned helicopters.

The unmanned aerial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. China, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest military unmanned aerial vehicle market share attributed to increased investment in the military & defense sector. Also, the application of UAVs in the region has witnessed a surging demand for commercial goods delivery and law enforcement.

Key participants include Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

< 25 Kg

25 – 170 Kg

> 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Payloads

Data Links

Ground Control Stations

Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Surveying & Mapping

Firefighting

Traffic Management

Warehousing

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government & Law Enforcement

Consumers

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns.

Key Points of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections.

