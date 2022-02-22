Europe Biogas Plant Market to Depict 9.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028; Factors Such as Eco-Friendly Nature and Clean Source of Energy to Aid Growth

Companies in the Europe Biogas Plant Market are Future Biogas Limited (U.K.), PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany), WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany), Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), AB HOLDING SPA (Italy), RENERGON International AG (Switzerland), Strabag (Austria), Thoni (Austria), Naskeo Environnement S.A. (France), IES BIOGAS S.r.l (Italy), Zorg Biogas (Switzerland)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe Biogas Plant Market size was USD 1.67 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.87 billion 2021 to USD 3.47 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Europe Biogas Plant Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing adoption of biogas in the European region as a renewable source of energy and less impact on the government will lead to an increased footprint of the market during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.47 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.67 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 99 Segments covered Feedstock, Digester Type, and Application Growth Drivers Rising Utilization & Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy Resource to Bolster Growth Dominant Players Focusing on Expansive Outlook to Foster Growth





COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic Hampers Production and Supply Chains Leading to a Negative Impact

The ongoing pandemic has severely affected various business sectors across the globe and the sector of Europe biogas plants is no different. Constant lockdowns and various movement restrictions have rendered billions of gallons of oil and trillions of cubic meters of gas to be out of use. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain and faltering in transportation sector has further led to postponement of various large scaled projects. Unavailability of raw materials, components, and skilled laborers will harm the growth of the market’s revival to a certain extent.

Segments

Feedstock, Digester Type, and Application are studied for the Market

On the basis of feedstock, the market is segmented into bio-municipal waste, agriculture residue, energy crops, and others.

By digester type, the market is divided into a wet anaerobic digestion and a dry anaerobic digestion.

Based on application, the market is branched into power generation, heat generation, and transportation.

Report Coverage

The Europe biogas plant report contains a deep dive into the market in terms of leading companies and their underlying strategies. Additionally, factors such as leading feedstock, and application of the product are justified with a sound research methodology. The latest market trends and highlights key industry developments are noted in the study. The effect of the ongoing pandemic has been further integrated into the report for providing valuable insights into the market.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Utilization & Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy Resource to Bolster Growth

Rising adoption of renewable energy sources and rising list of stringent regulations regarding greenhouse gases will foster the Europe biogas plant market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing utilization of biogas in the field of electricity generation will fuel the market towards a larger footprint. Biogas can also be procured from commercial food waste, domestic municipal and industrial sewage, agricultural waste, and livestock manures, which will augment the growth rate.

However, high initial investment is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast duration. Also, the requirement of maintaining a stable temperature during the process will pose as a challenge for the market growth.

Regional Insights

Germany is a major producer of biogas with more than 9,500 biogas plants operating in the country. The country is also a major producer of bio-methane, with the region being the home to more than 200 plants. These factors will enable a larger contribution towards the Europe biogas plant market share.

Sweden is expected to register as the first country to complete rid fossil-fuel based transportation by early 2030 by integrating biogas and bio-methane at the forefront.

Italy will contribute significantly to the market share due to a higher availability of agricultural feedstock and rising usage of gas in various transport activities.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant Players Focusing on Expansive Outlook to Foster Growth

The Europe biogas plant industry is highly segmented due to the presence of numerous players constantly striving for gaining a competitive edge. Most of the competitive players are focusing on launching novel products for capturing a larger consumer base. For example, in June 2021, Liquind 24/7 and EnviTec signed a contract for the sale Bio-LNG. This bio-LNG is produced in Pomerania, Germany EnviTec and Liquind 24/7 will handle the transport and distribution of bio-LNG for heavy-duty consumers.

Industry Development

December 2020: Scandinavian Biogas acquired Ekdalen Biotransporter. This acquisition will help achieve a greater integration of the supply chain and increase capacity for offering comprehensive transport solutions towards the biogas industry.

