Outdoor Power Equipment Market to Soar Exponentially; Factors such as Rising Urbanization and Increasing Interest Towards Landscaping Maintenance to aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Market size was USD 27.26 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 28.60 billion in 2021 to USD 40.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Outdoor Power Equipment Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as rising urbanization and increasing interest inlandscaping maintenance of lawns, gardens, and golf courses will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increased adoption of advanced & smart technologies will increase the footprint of the market.
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Fruitful Changes to Market Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic bought a positive change to the outdoor power equipment sector due to imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions on the general population. Additionally, e-commerce platforms bought a huge surge in sales due to easy availability and a wider choice of products. Professional usage of outdoor equipment also rocketed due to increased investments from the commercial sector. Overall, the market is expected to remain unaffected by the economic backlash that the pandemic has bought to various business practices worldwide.
Segments
By type, the market can be divided into lawnmowers, chainsaws, pressure washers, trimmers, blowers, and others.
On the basis of power source, the market can be broken down into gasoline, battery-powered, and electrically powered equipment.
With respect to sales channels, the market can be segmented across e-commerce and direct purchase sales channels.
By application, the market can be segregated into residential or (do-it-yourself) users and commercial users.
In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Report Coverage
The market report for outdoor power equipment presents a pivotal aspect by offering various attributes such as leading players, market offerings, segments and subsegments, and supply chain analysis. In order to formulate a sound forecast period, several methodologies and approaches are employed in order to present our readers with an insightful read. Key market segments with leading segments from a regional overview are also presented.
Report Scope and Segmentation-
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021 to 2028
|Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
|5.2%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 40.86 billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 27.26 billion
|Historical Data for
|2017 to 2019
|No. of Pages
|220
|Segments covered
|By Type, By Power Source, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Application
|Growth Drivers
|Increasing Focus on Battery-Powered Equipment To Bolster Market Growth
|Rising Urbanization & New Customers Group Propels Market Demand
|Pitfalls & Challenges
|Accidents Due to Equipment to Hinder Market Growth
Drivers & Restraints
Increased Focus on Battery-Powered Equipment to Augment Sales
Factors such as remote working, faltering in gas price, andattenuated focus on environmental protection will boost the outdoor power equipment market growth during the forecast period. Also, the increasing development of new products and prominent organizations leveraging added benefits of battery-powered equipment will increase the footprint of the market. Additionally, increasing urbanization &increasing consumer groups will fuel the growth of the market.
However, increasing occurrences of accidents due to outdoor power equipment will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
North America to Hold Largest Market Share due to Stringent Government Laws
North America will witness the largest outdoor power equipment market share during the forecast period owing to strict government laws and increased focus on low emission technologies. Additionally, rising investment from key players and increasing technological advancements will increase the footprint of the market.
Europe will occupy a significant market share in terms of global contribution due to increasing the adoption of new technologies and rising number of legalization integrated by the EU for ensuring the safety of consumers.
The Asia Pacific will observe substantial growth during the forecast period rising investment in smart infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape
Key Players Focusing on Novel Product Launched &Improving Product Quality
The sector of outdoor power equipment is highly fragmented due to the number of players present. Dominant players are constantly striving for producing the latest generation of products for inducing a larger consumer base which constantly shapes the competitive landscape. For example, in July 2020, Home Depot, announced accelerating their outdoor power category which includes assorting cordless outdoor power and gasoline outdoor power products in outdoor power equipment.Rising investments in R&D activities and increasing sales volume from e-commerce platforms will further push the market’s boundaries.
Industry Development
- September 2021: Echo Incorporation launched their cordless platform, the Echo eFORCE 56V battery system. This offering boasts 10 units, two batteries and two chargers which gave their customers a superior option in battery-powered equipment.
