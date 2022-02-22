3D Printing Plastic Market Demand and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis on Industrialization 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Reduced waste generation during the manufacturing of 3D printed plastic products is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing plastic market is projected to be worth USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. 3D printing plastic is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of plastics to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing plastic plays a vital in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers

The Global 3D Printing Plastic Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2017-2027. The report studies the historical data of the 3D Printing Plastic market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the 3D Printing Plastic industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the 3D Printing Plastic market.

Top competitors of the 3D Printing Plastic Market profiled in the report include:

Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

Polyamide is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period and is a multipurpose 3D printing plastic, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability compared to PLA and ABS plastics.

Filament held the largest market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing plastic can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

The 3D printing plastic market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastic on the basis of type, form, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ABS

Photopolymer

PLA

Polyamide

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid/Ink

Filament

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis of the 3D Printing Plastic Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the 3D Printing Plastic market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 3D Printing Plastic business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the 3D Printing Plastic market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global 3D Printing Plastic market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

