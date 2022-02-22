Streaming Analytics Market Trends & Forecast Report 2018-2028, Featuring Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for fraud & anomaly prevention & rising demand for recommendation engines are some key factors driving global streaming analytics market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention is expected to drive global streaming analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for recommendation engines is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global streaming analytics market in the near future. Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.However, integration challenges of streaming analytics solutions with core systems is expected to hamper growth of the global streaming analytics market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global streaming analytics market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global streaming analytics market.

Key Highlights From The Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of streaming analytics solutions by large multinational companies and SMEs is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics solutions among end-users.

Increasing use of streaming analytics to provide better customer experience via methods including consumer insights, campaign management, and demographic data to improve on existing customer engagement initiatives is expected to drive revenue growth of the sales & marketing segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on providing personalized, feature-rich services at affordable prices or by subscription plans by IT and telecom companies.

Factors such as robust presence of international market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation among others in countries in the region is expected to drive growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Software AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SQLstream, Inc., Informatica LLC, WebAction, Inc. (Striim), and SAS Institute Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global streaming analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supply Chain Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Location Intelligence

Network Management

Predictive Asset Management

Sales & Marketing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis of the Streaming Analytics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Streaming Analytics market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Streaming Analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Streaming Analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Streaming Analytics market.

Key Coverage of the Streaming Analytics Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Streaming Analytics market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Streaming Analytics market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

