Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2020-2027, Top 4 Trends Enhancing The Industry Expansion

Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients are milk-based ingredients that are rich in essential vitamins.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market providing By Coherent Market Insights is a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2020-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

The global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to reach around US$ 30,887.4 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients are milk-based ingredients that are rich in essential vitamins such as protein, calcium, and are widely used in the manufacturing of dairy products. This includes yogurt and cheese, infant formulae toppings, ice cream, dietary formulations, energy bars, and cereal, confectionery, low-fat spreads, geriatric nutritional products, and sports foods & beverages.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for calcium fortification in beverages is a growing trend due to rising number of health-conscious consumers coupled with rapid urbanization around the globe. Rising demand for a dietary supplement that is calcium caseinate-based among bodybuilders as it offers a prolonged release of amino acids is further anticipated to propel the market growth of the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients.

North America region dominated the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market in 2019, accounting for 33.2% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for yogurt in colostrum products for increasing shelf-life of the product is expected to create potential market opportunities in the near future. Yogurt contains various beneficial bacteria that ensure a longer shelf-life of the colostrum products. Moreover, it encourages the growth of healthy bacteria, and the presence of yogurt in colostrum also improves lactose digestion. Hence, increasing use of yogurt in colostrum products will favor the market growth of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients in the near future.

Competitive Section:

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Arla Foods amba

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Ingredients:

Dairy Protein

Casein Protein

Prebiotics

Vitamin & Minerals

Colostrum

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application:

Functional Food

Infant Formula & Clinical Nutrition

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionaries

Personal Care

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global for Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market.

Detailed market analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the market size be in 2027 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the major growth driving factors for the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period?

What is the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market during the forecast period (2020-2027)?

Who are the prominent players in the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market?

