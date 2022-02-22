Tea Extracts Market High Demand, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2021 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

A substantial rise in tea usage and rise in awareness about health among consumers is the key factor boosting the market.

The Tea Extracts Market is projected to reach value of USD 3.89 Billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Health consciousness among consumers, higher affordability of tea than its alternatives, and increase in consumption of soft beverages are some of the key factors driving the market. The recent mentionable rise in the consumption of tea has been quite beneficial for the market.

Tea Extracts Market Size – USD 2.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of green tea.

Rejuvenating characteristics of tea extracts that work as an instant energy booster have been driving the tea extracts market substantially over the last few years. Also, benefits in terms of weight loss and de-stressing offered by chemicals in tea extracts are some of the drivers of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the tea extracts market based on form, distribution channel, application, nature, type, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Liquid

Powder

Encapsulated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Conventional

Organic

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key insights presented in the report:

In June 2019, Givaudan opened a new center for innovation in Switzerland. The workspace is spread over 12,000 square kilometers.

Oxidation level for Oolong tea leaves varies from 8% to 85%, which plays an important role in the taste. Some of the Oolong tea leaves, such as Se Chung, taste fruity and have aroma of honey.

Same as Oolong tea, green tea also has its origin in China. Alongside China, the plant is cultivated in India also. Green tea tastes similar to vegetables, as it has an organic taste.

North America is expected to dominate the global tea extracts market, due to high consumption of the premium range of tea extracts among people in the region

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as include Teawolf, AVT Tea Sources Ltd, Frutarom, Givaudan, Finlays, and Taiyo International as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

