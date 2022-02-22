Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market to Grow at 13.9% CAGR | Industry In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Research Report- Forecast till 2030

Market Highlights

The regional analysis for the global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The major North American countries are technologically advanced and provide significant investment and income potential. However, the Asia Pacific area is experiencing tremendous growth due to growing adoption of modern technologies to offer the data center managers with information, and insights and maximize their use of all resources.

The global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of ~13.9% during the forecast period, 2021–2030.

The major factors driving the growth of the automated infrastructure management (AIM) solutions market are the rising advancement in IT infrastructure and growing demand of superior connectivity across data centers. However, lack of trained professionals and high installation cost is hindering the market growth. Although, growing IT spending is creating an opportunity in the market.

Segmentation:

The global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market has been segmented based on application, end user and region.

Based on application, the global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market has been segmented into incident management, device discovery and asset management. The incident management involves set of procedures and actions responsible for resolving critical incidents in a timely manner. This may include IT system failure, critical maintenance of physical infrastructure, and others. The device discovery ensures that the networks are secure and performing in a good condition. It helps to maintain optimal security, productivity and valuable insights into customer network topologies. The asset management focus at increasing the profitability and efficiency of the business by ensuring their assets are used in the most effective way.

Based on end user, the global AIM Solutions market has been segmented into IT &Telecom, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Colocation Data Center, and Others. In the IT & Telecom sector the automated infrastructure management improves the performance and reduce downtime of the devices. In the BFSI, the AIM solution helps the bank to manage the resources which includes the software’s data centers. The energy & utilities, manufacturing, government and other several sectors with the help of automated infrastructure management solution keep a track of the data and information related to devices, equipment, and assets.

Competitive Analysis

The global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market is characterized by the presence of several regional and local providers. Some of the key players in the market are CA Technologies (US), Anixter International Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), CommScope, Inc. (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Reichle & De-Massari AG (Switzerland), Broadcom Inc.(US), Fiber Mountain (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Panduit Corporation (US), The Siemon Company (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Nexans (France).

Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Research Report: Information by Application (Incident Management, Device Discovery, Asset Management), End User (IT &Telecom, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Colocation Data Center, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)—Forecast till 2030

