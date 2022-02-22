Nanomechanical Testing Market is Expected to Reach USD 404.9 Million in 2028

Reports And Data

Nanomechanical Testing Market Size – USD 305.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.5%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for more accurate testing equipment for testing of various properties of different materials is a key factor driving market revenue growth

The global nanomechanical testing market size is expected to reach USD 404.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising demand for testing properties of different materials, increasing adoption of advanced technologies in industrial manufacturing and semiconductor industries, and rising demand for lightweight and cost-effective nanomechanical devices. Nanomechanical testing system provides accurate measures of various forces and deflections in testing objects. These testing processes aid in the designing of materials depending on their specific mechanical characteristics.

Nanomechanical testing system requires several instruments such as scanning probe microscopy, scanning electron microscopes, transmission electron microscopes, spectroscopes, and dual-beam (FIB/SEM) systems. Scanning probe microscopy is used to capture images of structures and nanoscale surfaces through the use of a physical probe. Tests are designed to measure local properties of materials such as height, magnetism, and friction. Scanning electron microscopes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing use of scanning electron microscopes in the testing of solid materials and increasing need to detect different phases depending on qualitative chemical analysis.

Major players in the market include Bruker Corporation, Eden Instruments, Micro Materials Limited, MTS Systems, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nanoscience Instruments, Biomomentum Inc., Micro Materials Limited, Nanomechanics Inc., and Testometric Co. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In May 2021, ARTIDIS announced its collaboration with Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and the University of Barcelona. This collaboration will help ARTIDIS to use ARTIDIS AFM technology that provides nanomechanical profiling for diagnosing Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC).

• Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and rising need for more accurate testing.

• North America is expected to continue to register significantly larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing requirements for nanomechanical testing equipment for different research activities in fields of life science, industrial manufacturing, and others, as well as robust presence of major players in countries in the region are some major factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the nanomechanical market based on product type, instrument type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hardware

• Services

Instrument Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Scanning Electron Microscopes

• Transmission Electron Microscopes

• Spectroscopes

• Dual-Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Material Development

• Life Sciences

• Semiconductor Manufacturing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

