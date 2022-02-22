Crypto Asset Management Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Share, Revenue, Developments, Opportunities & Forecast 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Asset Management Market Research Report- Forecast till 2028

Market Highlights

The crypto asset management market is expected to gain significant revenue from the various continents during the projected period. The geographic analysis of the global crypto asset management market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is classified into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe is classified into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. North America holds the leading share within the market; this can be attributed to the increased cryptocurrency adoption in US and Canada and advanced technologies such as blockchains across industries and the digitization of assets. The Europe region holds the second position in the global crypto asset management market in terms of revenue. The UK, Germany, and France are the major growth engines of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR rate during the forecast period. The region has seen a rapid boom the market growth owing to increasing institutional grade, diversified crypto-investment opportunities, and regional regulator engagement.

Competitive Analysis

Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), ICONOMI Limited (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US), BINANCE (UK), Tradeium Capital, LLC. (Germany), Opus Labs CVBA (Belgium) Kryptographe Inc (UK), and KOINLY (UK) are the key companies operating in the global crypto asset management market.

Segmentation:

The global crypto asset management market has been segmented into component, deployment mode, application type, application, end-user, and region/country.

Based on component, the crypto asset management market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is anticipated to exhibit the larger market share during the projected period. Cryptocurrency use is increasing among both major and small financial institutions. Businesses may use a wallet management solution to safeguard their digital assets and optimise their operations. The solutions segment is mostly used by asset managers and small financial institutions. As a result, suppliers of crypto asset solutions may take advantage of new prospects in the crypto asset management industry.

Based on deployment mode, the crypto asset management market has been classified into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises deployment segment is expected to account for the larger market share in 2020. On-premise deployment technique is extensively used in large companies since software may be put on a company's own IT infrastructure and provides better protection than cloud deployment. However, due to a paradigm change in deployment techniques from on-premise to cloud-based models, the cloud segment is predicted to expand the most. This is the primary driver of SMEs, individuals, and some large-scale businesses adopting cloud-based crypto asset management.

Based on application type, the crypto asset management market has been bifurcated into web-based and mobile. Web-based hold the larger market share within the global crypto asset management market and while the mobile based application is expected gain the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile apps for trading cryptocurrency can make asset dealers and miners' lives simpler. Several stock market applications with cryptocurrency features have emerged, and these programmes allow users to not only have complete control over their digital assets but also to trade with them. These Crypto Asset Management Market, when enabled by blockchain, may be used for a variety of payments and transactions.

Based on end-user, the crypto asset management market has been segmented into individual user and enterprise. Enterprise is further segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, travel and hospitality, others. The Retail and eCommerce segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the projected period. In comparison to other verticals, the retail vertical operates in a more diverse environment. They are extremely tech-savvy when it comes to adopting new technology, and Bitcoin is no different. The retail and eCommerce application field is a global network of suppliers, retailers, eCommerce portals, and customers that engage in both physical stores and digital internet channels. Limited supply visibility, which leads to volatility, rising customer demand for product authenticity, and expensive transaction costs from third-party payment processors are all difficulties that the retail and eCommerce application field faces. Overstock.com was the first store to accept bitcoin payments for online purchases. Digital money has various advantages, including safe transactions, reduced costs, and faster processing.

Crypto Asset Management Market Research Report: Information by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Application Type (Web-Based and Mobile), End-User (Individual User and Enterprise), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2028

