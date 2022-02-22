Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,418 in the last 365 days.

Morocco, Israel Discuss Promotion of Economic and Financial Cooperation

Morocco, Israel Discuss Promotion of Economic and Financial Cooperation

MOROCCO, February 22 - The promotion of economic and financial cooperation between Morocco and Israel was the focus of discussions, Monday in Rabat, between Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, and Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel, Orna Barbivay, who is on a three-day working visit to the Kingdom.

This meeting, which was attended by Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa, was an opportunity for Fettah to welcome the progress made in the establishment of instruments of economic cooperation between Morocco and Israel, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries on 22 December 2020.

The Minister stressed, in this regard, the importance of the agreements being negotiated between the Moroccan and Israeli Ministries of Finance, particularly in the areas of investment promotion, taxation and customs cooperation. These agreements should contribute to the promotion of economic and financial cooperation between the two countries.

Fettah referred, moreover, to the significant potential for development of investment relations between Morocco and Israel. In this regard, she expressed her willingness to work, jointly with Barbivay, to promote business relations between economic operators of both countries and explore investment opportunities that Morocco offers, by its exceptional geographical position and the diversity of its growth.

For her part, Barbivay welcomed the constant evolution of bilateral relations between Morocco and Israel. Also, she reaffirmed the willingness of the Israeli government to build a foundation for strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco to boost a constructive and sustainable economic relations between the two countries.

Morocco and Israel have concluded on December 22, 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of finance and investment which provides, among other things, for the opening of negotiations between the two parties to conclude an agreement on the promotion and protection of reciprocal investments, a convention on double taxation and an agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Morocco and the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel.

MAP 21 February 2022

You just read:

Morocco, Israel Discuss Promotion of Economic and Financial Cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.