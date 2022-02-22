Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing research in cancer, rising occurrence of metastatic urothelial carcinoma and expected to be some major drivers for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market was valued at USD 725.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 17.9%. Metastatic urothelial carcinoma is one of the leading cancer-related death across the globe. Metastasis is the leading cause of cancer-related treatment failure and cancer-related deaths. With the advancement in genetics, based on big data analyses, a collection of 150 critical pro-metastatic genes was studied and identified. Furthermore, technological advances in imaging and cancer cell detection have improved dramatically, owing to increased demand in the near future.

Bladder cancer is the commonest urinary tract malignant disease. An estimated nearly 70,980 new cases of bladder cancer occurred with 14,330 deaths in the United States in 2009, and the prevalence is increasing. In Western Countries, Urothelial carcinoma accounts for nearly 90% of cases of bladder cancer. Additionally, squamous cell carcinoma is the most common bladder cancer in eastern Africa and the Middle East. Refined imaging has led to more precise staging, coupled with advancements in surgical technique and improved chemotherapeutic regimens. Bladder cancer is the second most common malignant disease in elderly adults smoking-induced and proximity to the environment and susceptibility for urothelium for metachronous malignant tumors. Looking at the statistics, the demand for Metastatic urothelial carcinoma is expected to escalate significantly in demand in the near future. Therapeutics is an emerging research field that would enable researchers in better understanding of the disease. The market is also expected to be triggered by factors such as technological advancement in imaging and research laboratories coupled with significant funding provided by government bodies.

The most common sites of metastasis in bladder cancer are bone, liver, and lung. Alternatively, over time, more efforts are being made to overcome technical challenges. High-throughput technologies have been developed and optimized to fasten the pace of anti-metastatic drug development. Multiagent cisplatin-based chemotherapy is considered as gold standard first-line treatment for these patients. Metastatic disease is associated with poor prognosis and short-term survival, even though urothelial cancer is considered a chemosensitive tumor. Furthermore, the substantial ongoing research in the drug discovery process coupled with a multidisciplinary approach to treating patients with metastatic urothelial cancer is expected to fuel the market widely in the forecast period. However, a limited amount of data and no proper guidelines existing for the products are expected to hamper the market.

Regional Overview:

The global Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rigorous research in the metastatic urothelial carcinoma industry has contributed to the high growth to the market of the industry. Furthermore, bladder cancer is the sixth most prevalent disease, with an estimated 330,380 new cases and 123,051 deaths from bladder cancer worldwide.

Product approval is expected to show a promising outcome in the years to come. For instance, In July 2020, the FDA has approved avelumab (Bavencio). The drug is known for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed with first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, end use and region:

By Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Intravesical Therapy

By Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Urine Lab Tests

Cystoscopy

Intravenous pyelogram (IVP)

Biopsy

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Oncology Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



