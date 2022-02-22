Injectable Drug Delivery Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological innovations are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 1,235.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributed to the increase in the number of chronic diseases, which has led to the growing usage of disposable syringes. The cost-effectiveness and hassle-free procedure of the Injectable Drug Delivery devices is also an essential factor in the increasing demand for the product. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the devices in order to make them more convenient for the patients is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has both a positive as well as a negative effect on the healthcare industry. It has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. The increasing number of people getting affected by the virus has also led to an increase in demand for medical supplies like disposable syringes and injections. In order to meet the growing demand for medical supplies, manufactures have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Injectable Drug Delivery market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Injectable Drug Delivery market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Injectable Drug Delivery market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Injectable Drug Delivery market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Injectable Drug Delivery market.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Injectable Drug Delivery

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Devices accounted for the largest market share of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market in 2019. The self-injectable drug delivery device is expected to dominate the market among the devices over the forecast period due to its convenient usage and affordability.

Injectable drug delivery devices are widely used for the treatment of diabetes and oncology. Besides, growing cases of hormonal disorders due to change in lifestyle habits are also driving the demand of the devices.

The Homecare settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period due to the rising shift of preference among patients from hospital to home care settings. Keeping in mind the current situation of pandemic, homecare settings is one of the best services for a patient in order to prevent transmission.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market on the basis of Product Type, Therapeutic Application, End-User, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Formulations

Devices

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hormonal disorders

Autoimmune disorders

Oncology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



