Heart rhythm devices Market Demand, Growth, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Heart rhythm devices Market Trends– Increasing development of technologically advanced products.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Heart rhythm devices Market is expected to reach USD 30.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing rate of obesity and geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, favorable insurance and funding scenarios, and the adoption of technological advances are playing vital role in boosting the market growth of heart rhythm devices. The rise in heart related diseases is the prominent reason of high number of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2019, more than 2 million Americans had arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation and is reported one of the most common cause of death globally. Heart rhythm devices is one of the most effective method for the tracking arrhythmia and help prevent death associated with arrhythmia.

Obesity often leads to vascular illness and raised risk of heart related diseases like heart attack and arrhythmia. In 2019, around 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese according to the WHO. The prevalence is expected to grow continuously leading to rising incidences of heart related disorder thus the demand for heart rhythm devices is estimated to boom rapidly. In addition, technological advancements is predominantly fuelling the growth in medical devices especially in heart rhythm devices. For instance, in November 2019, GOQii has launched an ECG-enabled version of its Vital fitness tracker. It measures ECG, heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking and has a battery life of up to 7 days. In October 2019, iRhythm a digital healthcare company launched its Zio system a small wearable with the help of AI technology the device diagnoses cardiac arrhythmia. Along with players research institutes are also investing significant in the fgrowth of market. For instance, in 2019, researchers belonging to the University of Washington had developed a new device for monitoring an individual's cardiac arrest during sleep without touching the body. It is a smart speaker like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The smartphone allows the device to detect the gasping sound of agonal breathing, and in moments of emergency, will call for help

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/47

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Segmental Analysis

The global Heart rhythm market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Heart rhythm sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

To know more about the report, click @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heart-rhythm-devices-market

Key Highlights From The Report

Discontinuation in follow up with physicians is one of the prominent market restraint, to remove the limitation market players are engaged in developing PoC or heart rhythm devices at homecare settings. For instance, in July 2020, AliveCor launched KardiaCare- a digital health subscription service that record ECG of the heart at home without need of any physicians

Heart rhythm devices that are to be implanted such as ILR, ICM and others work for certain time that might hinder market to avoid discontinuation players are engaged in developing optimum products. For instance, in June 2020, Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System, a new, long-term diagnostic device implanted in patients to detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke and syncope

With the rise in the prevalence of arrhythmias, end users like ambulatory centers are emerging owing to its accessibility thus leading players are engaged in collaborating with centers to offer desired products. For instance, in May 2020, Bardy Diagnostics has received CE mark certification for the 14-day version of the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (CAM) patch, the p-wave centric ambulatory cardiac patch monitor and to detect arrhythmia. The company also is expected to bring remotely managed product to monitor patients in COVID-19 crisis with least exposure

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/47

Emergen Research have segmented the global Heart rhythm devices Market on the basis of types, applications, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices

Product

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Lead

Single Lead ECG Wires

ECG Lead Wires

Others

Pacemakers

Implantable

External

Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

S-ICD

T-ICD

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillator

Automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Implantable Loop Recorders

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

Others

Applications outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others

End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-heart-rhythm-devices-market