Generic Drugs Market Share, Size, Business Opportunity, Supply Chain Analysis, Companies And Forecast Report By 2026

global generic drugs market

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Generic Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global generic drugs market share reached a value of US$ 386 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A generic drug is an off-patented drug that is identical to other branded medicines in terms of effect, form, dosage, intended use, quality, and safety. These drugs can be manufactured only after the patent expiration of the brand-name drug. As compared to other branded drugs, these are less expensive and do not require extensive research and testing.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by therapy area, drug delivery and distribution channel.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Generic Drugs Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. Furthermore, the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry has driven market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the rising expenditure by the government as well as private companies to manufacture generic drugs that can improve the healthcare system has created a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the growth in the geriatric population has positively influenced the market growth. Additionally, the upcoming patent expiry of many brand-name drugs is expected to drive the market towards growth.

Top Players included in Generic Drugs Market Research Report:

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Fresenius SE & Co.

• Lupin Limited

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Therapy Area:

• Central Nervous System

• Cardiovascular

• Dermatology

• Genitourinary/Hormonal

• Respiratory

• Rheumatology

• Diabetes

• Oncology

• Others

Breakup by Drug Delivery:

• Oral

• Injectables

• Dermal/Topical

• Inhalers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

