Electric Vehicle ECU Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology and Business Opportunities by 2027

The growing demand for digitization in electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market is expected to reach USD 42.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing demand for electric passenger vehicles, the increased implementation of infotainment systems, and the growing propensity for ADAS and automated protection systems are among the significant factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle ECU market. Besides, a rise in the number of electronic components to perform improved functionalities of dashboard instruments, engine, telematics, and powertrain functions, has contributed to substantial growth in the average ECU number used in electric vehicles.

Framing of supportive legislation from government and regulatory authorities to enhance road safety is expected to implement a range of safety devices, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lighting, and anti-lock braking. The AUTOSAR Alliance has recently been developed to ensure that layer design and layer creation between the ECU hardware and application software can be standardized. The New Car Assessment European Program has been launched to mitigate accident risk by allowing the introduction in their manufacturing process of lane-departure alerts and lock-resistant braking systems in cars. This is to increase scalability and versatility in the integration of hardware and software.

The Electric Vehicle ECU research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Electric Vehicle ECU market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Electric Vehicle ECU market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Electric Vehicle ECU market.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Electric Vehicle ECU market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Electric Vehicle ECU market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Highlights From The Report

By capacity, the 32-bit electric vehicle ECU sub-segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The 32-bit ECU components are primarily deployed in automotive parts attributed to the accompanying advantages such as the necessity of low power for operation and design simplifications.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is likely to grow at a rate of 36.6% in the forecast period, owing to the rising incorporation of electric vehicles in commercial fleets, as well as increasing concern among fleet owners for the safety and security of the vehicle during transit.

By propulsion type, hybrid vehicles held a larger market share in 2019, as they are powered by both fuel and battery. Conversely, the BEVs are projected to witness a faster growth rate in the period 2020-2027.

Key participants include Altera, Atmel Corporation, Continental AG, DELPHI Technologies, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Hyundai Mobis, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market on the basis of capacity, vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region:

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Powered

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



